EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 14 Highlights

With Terenure College and Lansdowne climbing back into play-off positions on Saturday, the top four clubs in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A displayed their attacking firepower to its fullest by scoring 202 points and 32 tries between them.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 14 Results Round-Up

Lansdowne bookended the month of February with bonus point wins, as winger Tom Roche’s first-half brace of tries helped them on their way to a 45-19 triumph away to Nenagh Ormond.

Captain Calum Dowling’s 64th-minute maul try, converted by Morgan Meredith, proved decisive as Old Belvedere edged out Young Munster in impressive fashion to pull further clear of the bottom two.

In a week in which head coach Carlos Spencer announced his departure for personal reasons, Terenure College responded with a rip-roaring 52-22 home win over Ballynahinch. Ireland Sevens international Ed Kelly ran in a try in each half.

After back-to-back defeats, defending champions Clontarf got back on track with a 48-28 bonus point success against UCD. ‘Tarf captain Dylan Donnellan’s first-half hat-trick – all off the back of mauls – took his season’s haul to 13 tries.

Driven on by player-of-the-match Tom O’Reilly, leaders St. Mary’s College were in ruthless form at Temple Hill. They followed up on a narrow November win over Cork Constitution with a nine-try 57-19 victory over their injury-hit hosts. Watch the full match on irishrugby+.

