BKT United Rugby Championship: Round 12 Highlights

We are now two-thirds of the way into the BKT United Rugby Championship’s regular season, and the annual Origin Round, which took place across the weekend, produced some thrilling action and surprise results.

Spreading the ‘Grassroots to Greatness’ message for Origin Round, the URC invited teams, players, and fans to celebrate the communities and people who helped launch the careers of hundreds of rugby players and coaches.

The players taking to the pitch proudly wore the socks of their schools or formative clubs, as an acknowledgement of their pathway to professional rugby.

Although there is a short break before the URC’s thirteenth round, two of the Irish provinces have rearranged games on Friday week (March 13), with Connacht hosting the Scarlets, and Ulster making the trip to Edinburgh.

Ireland internationals Robbie Henshaw and Jimmy O’Brien returned from their respective knee and hamstring injuries, as defending champions Leinster headed to the Welsh capital in search of a 12th straight win in all competitions.

Connacht’s second outing at Dexcom Stadium since the opening of the new Clan Stand saw them take on current leaders Glasgow Warriors. There were four changes to the team, and Ireland duo Cian Prendergast and Bundee Aki had bench roles.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan made 10 personnel changes for the visit of Zebre Parma, with the matchday squad including Tom Farrell, Michael Milne, and new Ireland cap Edwin Edogbo, who were all released from national camp to get game-time.

Ahead of their EPCR Challenge Cup knockout clash in April, Ulster and the Ospreys faced off at Bridgend’s Electric Brewery Field. Jude Postlethwaite, Nathan Doak, Tom Stewart, and Bryn Ward were all released from the Ireland squad to play for Richie Murphy’s men.