EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 13 Highlights

The top four teams in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division – led by three-in-a-row hopefuls UL Bohemian – are all now in double figures for try-scoring bonus points this season.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 13 Results Round-Up

The result of the round came at Shaw’s Bridge where Ennis, driven on by Aoibhín Donnelly’s hat-trick of tries, twice came from behind against Cooke to secure their fourth win of their debut All-Ireland League campaign.

The all-weather pitch at Virgin Media Park was to Old Belvedere’s liking as they ran out 55-7 winners over Ballincollig. They scored nine tries in all, including braces from Emily Byrne, Amy Larn, and Éadaoin Murtagh.

Sinéad O’Brien’s strong finish in the 14th minute made it a tight first-half, but Galwegians were unable to stop UL Bohemian from pulling away after the break. Lucia Linn touched down either side of half-time for the table toppers.

Bottom side Tullow battled hard on home turf but were well beaten by second-placed Blackrock College. ‘Rock’s 60-0 victory included two tries each from backs Sarah Farley, Ella Durkan, and Trinity Todd.

Railway Union produced a defensive shutout against Wicklow, winning 31-0 at Ashtown Lane. They did almost all of their scoring during the first half, which included American prop Caoimhe O’Sullivan Roche’s maiden All-Ireland League try.

