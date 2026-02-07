Under-20 Men’s Six Nations: France U-20s v Ireland U-20s Highlights

There were 21 Under-20 Men’s Six Nations debutants in the Ireland U-20 squad (sponsored by PwC) as they took on France, last year’s champions, in the opening round of the 2026 Championship.

Perpignan’s atmospheric Stade Aimé Giral venue played host to the first competitive match for the Ireland U-20s under new head coach Andrew Browne and captain Sami Bishti, the UCD prop.

Browne’s young side will face Italy at Virgin Media Park next Friday (kick-off 7.45pm) in the first of three home games in Cork. Tickets are available to buy from Ticketmaster.ie.