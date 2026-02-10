EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 13 Highlights

St. Mary’s College and Clontarf have swapped places at the top of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. An attack-driven round of matches produced some high-scoring contests, with only eight points now covering the teams ranked from third to seventh.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 13 Results Round-Up

Former Ulster players Aaron Sexton and Reuben Crothers were both on the scoresheet, as Ballynahinch saw off Nenagh Ormond’s challenge in comprehensive fashion to make it back-to-back bonus point wins at home.

Clontarf and Cork Constitution shared out six tries in this heavyweight encounter, but Con took the spoils – moving up to third in the process – thanks to Munster Academy out-half Dylan Hicks’ 12-point kicking haul.

After a disappointing start to 2026 with three successive defeats, Lansdowne bounced back by beating Old Belvedere 41-34. Hugh O’Sullivan scored two tries for a battling Belvedere side, but influential out-half Stephen Madigan led the way for Lansdowne with 16 points.

Responding to their narrow loss at Cork Constitution, Young Munster hit UCD with an avalanche of tries – twelve in all – as they climbed back into the top four. Munster back rower Ruadhán Quinn starred with a four-try salvo.

St. Mary’s College head into this next break in Energia All-Ireland League fixtures as top-flight leaders. They outscored local rivals Terenure College by four tries to three, with centre Myles Carey crossing the whitewash twice.

