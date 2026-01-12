EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 10 Highlights

Last season’s beaten finalists Railway Union were the only team to win away from home on Saturday, as a number of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division clubs made strong starts to the new year.

Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Round 10 Results Round-Up

Two tries in each half, including one from De La Salle Palmerston FC product Leah Nealon, saw Old Belvedere account for Ennis on a 29-12 scoreline at Ollie Campbell Park.

Winger Aimee Clarke’s third-minute try set the tone for Railway Union’s 36-7 bonus point victory away to Galwegians. The result gives them a stronger grip on fourth place in the table.

Second-placed Blackrock College had too much firepower for Cooke who were beaten 76-8 on the school’s 4G pitch. Forwards Sam Brackett and Nikki Gibson finished with three tries each.

There were braces from Chloe Pearse and Claire Bennett as table-topping UL Bohemian kicked off 2026 with a 36-0 Munster derby triumph over Ballincollig. Captain Pearse took her season’s haul to 12 tries.

Wicklow moved within two points of Galwegians, in fifth place, after seeing off Tullow on a 38-10 scoreline. The hosts had six different try scorers, including promising young winger Sophie Murphy.

