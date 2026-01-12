EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 10 Highlights

Eight points was the biggest winning margin in three of the weekend’s matches, as the Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A campaign resumed with some titanic tussles and breathless finishes.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 10 Results Round-Up

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 10 Review

Second-placed St. Mary’s College exacted revenge on Lansdowne with a 13-7 victory on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch. They scored 10 unanswered second-half points, including prop Mick McCormack’s 48th-minute try.

Clontarf ended 2025 with a narrow win over Ballynahinch, and repeated the feat in their first outing of the new year. The Division 1A leaders won 24-20 at Ballymacarn Park thanks to Alan Spicer’s 72nd-minute try.

Cork Constitution leapfrogged Lansdowne into fourth place after overcoming UCD 26-7 at Temple Hill. Munster Academy forwards Michael Foy and Danny Sheahan contributed first half tries for Jonny Holland’s side.

Back-to-back wins over Nenagh Ormond have boosted Young Munster’s play-off hopes. Nenagh fell to a 41-31 home defeat, but Charlie O’Doherty scored 16 points as the Tipperary men registered their first league point since their historic promotion to the top flight.

Aided by Chris Cosgrave’s 12-point haul, Terenure College put their recent three-match losing run behind them with a well-judged 27-19 win over Old Belvedere at Lakelands Park.

