‘It Certainly Sharpens The Mind’ – Doris On Ireland’s Rugby World Cup Pool Draw

Ireland Captain Caelan Doris says that today’s Rugby World Cup Pool Draw ‘sharpens the mind’ about just how quickly the tournament will be upon us.

Drawn against Scotland, Uruguay, and Portugal in Pool D means Ireland will face some familiar and not so familiar opposition but Doris is looking forward to the build up over the next two years.

“It certainly sharpens the mind, there’s a lot to be done between now and then but at the same time only four campaigns and it’s going to come quick and fast.

“There’s excitement around that; there’s awareness that there’s lot of improvement needed. There’s some reflection on the last World Cup and the most recent campaign here in November and excitement about getting better and chasing down the potential within the group.

Ireland’s travelling supporters have lit up many a tournament and tour and it is likely that Australia will be no different in 2027.

Doris said, “The support was unbelievable in France, like looking back to some of the pool games in particular – the bus journey and seeing the delight of the fans. Australia having such a strong Irish contingent over there so we’re hoping for more of the same. The travelling fans are unbelievable and really make a difference.”