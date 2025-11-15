McKee And McCormack Score As Terenure End St. Mary’s Winning Run

Provincial players John McKee and Oisin McCormack both touched down as Terenure College edged out St. Mary’s College 14-12 in a gripping Dublin 6W derby at Lakelands Park. Watch the match back on irishrugby+ .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A:

Saturday, November 15 –

TERENURE COLLEGE 14 ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 12, Lakelands Park

Scorers: Terenure College: Tries: John McKee, Oisin McCormack; Cons: Chris Cosgrave 2

St. Mary’s College: Pens: Mick O’Gara 4

HT: Terenure College 7 St. Mary’s College 6

Mick O’Gara fired over four penalties for St. Mary’s, but Connacht flanker McCormack’s 72nd-minute try was crucially converted by Chris Cosgrave as Terenure secured four valuable Energia All-Ireland League points.

Carlos Spencer’s men did have to survive a tense finish though, watching O’Gara, Division 1A’s top scorer with 78 points, push a last-gasp penalty effort wide from just inside the Mary’s half.

A hugely physical first half ended 7-6 in Terenure’s favour, a serious arm-wrestle developing as Leinster hooker McKee’s 27th-minute try was sandwiched by two O’Gara penalties.

Two more O’Gara kicks had Mark McHugh’s charges leading 12-6, only for an Andrew Sparrow yellow card, with a quarter of an hour remaining, to prove costly. McCormack and Cosgrave took advantage while the young prop was off.

The result means Mary’s lead at the top of the table has been cut to just a single point, with Terenure and Lansdowne both just behind them. All three teams have five wins and one defeat after the opening third of the regular season.

The attacking fireworks of recent rounds may have been absent, with the wet underfoot conditions a factor in that, but the big crowd were treated to some engrossing phases of play as both defences were thoroughly tested.

Terenure seized the initiative early on, with Aran Egan and Dan Martin making some incisive runs. They turned down a kickable shot following a scrum penalty, before Greg Jones succeeded in disrupting their lineout.

The slippery ball contributed to a number of knock-ons, as did the thunderous tackles being put in by both sides. Terenure’s maul made good ground in the 18th minute, leading to more pressure on the St. Mary’s defence.

The visitors held the 2023 champions at bay, though, with a great defensive set, at the end of which Jack Nelson Murray forced a relieving turnover penalty. A subsequent counter-ruck past halfway gave them further encouragement.

Dan Goggin drew a high tackle for O’Gara to thump over the opening points from a 50-metre range, but Terenure swiftly stormed back downfield. Harrison Brewer and Adam La Grue were at the heart of a sharp break which had Griffin Culver threatening.

Having opted for the corner from another penalty, the ‘Nure forwards generated quick ball from their pick-and-goes, inching ever closer before McKee spotted a narrow gap to drive in low to score. Cosgrave’s conversion made it 7-3.

After Ethan Reilly could not get a clean grasp of Egan’s chip over the top, Mary’s lifted the accuracy and tempo in attack. Leandro Ramirez broke into the hosts’ 22, and Colm Reilly moved the ball at pace, ‘Nure scrambling but standing firm.

When Mary’s came hunting again a couple of minutes later, O’Gara was able to punish a high tackle with another surefooted strike from the tee. A crooked lineout throw from McKee spoilt a late try-scoring chance for ‘Nure.

Myles Carey’s determined run, early on the restart, set up O’Gara to split the posts for a 9-6 advantage. The Mary’s lineout misfired soon after, ruining what was a peach of a 50:22 kick from captain Conor Dean.

Apart from Carey taking Cosgrave out in the air, Mary’s were beginning to get on top defensively. Replacement props Tom O’Reilly and Sparrow combined to force a 53rd-minute scrum penalty which O’Gara coolly slotted over from the 10-metre line.

Jones was able to read another Terenure lineout, with Dean using the possession to find a very good touch. The kicking battle was becoming increasingly important, as were the benches, and John Devine and Ben Blaney brought some impact for the hosts.

Just past the hour mark, Terenure used a scrum in an advanced position to hammer away at the Mary’s defence. Brewer and Ethan Reilly gained some momentum, and when replacement Blaney tapped a penalty, Sparrow was caught offside for his sin-binning.

As ‘Nure carried within inches of the Mary’s whitewash, centre Carey’s interception and kick downfield looked like a crucial play with 13 minutes left. Yet, the home side’s persistence eventually paid off.

The nuggety ‘Nure pack capitalised on the extra man, edging slightly infield off a close-in lineout. McCormack managed to squeeze over after Sean Rigney had gone close. Cosgrave nailed the decisive conversion from the right.

Brewer then won an important penalty at the breakdown to keep a fired-up Terenure playing in the right areas of the pitch. With Sparrow back on, Mary’s played with more width as they went for broke in trying to create openings out wide.

Aaron O’Neill led a promising break close to the left touchline, before Carey’s attempted pass back inside went to ground. The table toppers kept coming, and even though Terenure coughed up a penalty, they ensured it was right at the edge of O’Gara’s range.

Mary’s had seen Cork Constitution’s Aidan Moynihan miss a monster penalty when they prevailed by a single point in the last round. This time it was their turn to endure some late heartbreak as their centre’s booming kick missed the target to the left.

TIME LINE: 24 minutes – St. Mary’s College penalty: Mick O’Gara – 0-3; 27 mins – Terenure College try: John McKee – 5-3; conversion: Chris Cosgrave – 7-3; 36 mins – St. Mary’s College penalty: Mick O’Gara – 7-6; Half-time – Terenure College 7 St. Mary’s College 6; 42 mins – St. Mary’s College penalty: Mick O’Gara – 7-9; 53 mins – St. Mary’s College penalty: Mick O’Gara – 7-12; 65 mins – St. Mary’s College yellow card: Andrew Sparrow; 72 mins – Terenure College try: Oisin McCormack – 12-12; conversion: Chris Cosgrave – 14-12; 80+1 mins – St. Mary’s College penalty: missed by Mick O’Gara – 14-12; Full-time – Terenure College 14 St. Mary’s College 12

TERENURE COLLEGE: Adam La Grue; Dan Martin, Ethan Reilly, Aran Egan, Eddie Kelly; Chris Cosgrave, Griffin Culver; Marcus Hanan, John McKee, Adam Tuite, Sean Rigney, Harrison Brewer, Oisin McCormack, Max Russell, Luke Clohessy (capt).

Replacements: Karl O’Brien, Luke Rigney, David Maher, Ben Blaney, Will Reilly, John Devine.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Aaron O’Neill; Mark Fogarty, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara; Leandro Ramirez; Conor Dean (capt), Colm Reilly; Oisin Michel, Jack Nelson Murray, Mick McCormack, Greg Jones, Conor Pierce, Josh Gimblett, Ronan Watters, Dan Goggin.

Replacements: Richie Bergin, Tom O’Reilly, Andrew Sparrow, Daniel Leane, Finn Burke, Rob Gilsenan.

Referee: Jonny Erskine (IRFU)