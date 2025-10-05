EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 2 Review

Old Belvedere continue to impress on their return to Division 1A rugby, moving to the top of the table after beating Ballynahinch 32-17 at Ollie Campbell Park.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 2 Results Round-Up

Belvedere, champions of the Energia All-Ireland League’s second tier last season, had two tries from powerful prop Ryan McMahon, and replacement Joe White went over for an 81st-minute bonus point score.

Ulster’s Robert Baloucoune returned from an ankle injury for Ballynahinch, getting 50 minutes under his belt. Bradley Luney burrowed over for ‘Hinch in the sixth minute, and Pierce Crowe produced a high-quality finish from Mark Best’s lovely lobbed offload.

In between, McMahon scored to mark his 50th appearance for Belvedere. Their new full-back Morgan Meredith also brillianty dribbled the ball through to cross in the 22nd minute, with his initial kick from his own half having bounced favourably towards him.

Leading 14-12 at half-time, Quenton O’Neale’s side conceded to Luney again after a bulldozing Bryn Ward carry. However, Will McDonald soon broke through after getting back to his feet, setting up tighthead McMahon to complete his brace.

David Wilkinson landed two penalties from three attempts to give the hosts a 10-point advantage. Following up on last week’s victory in Nenagh, White provided the cherry on top with a cracking intercept effort.

UCD reeled off five tries during a wind-backed second half to overcome Nenagh Ormond 45-22 at the Bowl. Ireland Under-20 international Charlie Molony took his haul to three tries in two games as the students came out on top.

In their first ever away fixture in the top flight, Nenagh started strongly with Angus Blackmore crashing over from close range. Dylan Murphy capitalised on Thomas Quinn’s yellow card to add a second try, with Conor McMahon’s left boot making it 17 unanswered points.

Nonetheless, Lucas Maguire’s timely maul try got UCD off the mark before the break, and despite Maguire’s subsequent sin-binning for a high tackle, the students went on to seize control of the scoreboard.

Molony expertly sidestepped his way over in the 47th minute, only for John O’Flaherty to make it 22-14 barely four minutes later. But Emmet MacMahon’s young guns managed to snatch the lead for the first time in the 68th minute.

Duinn Maguire drove over from a lineout, and the ball was hacked through twice for fellow replacement Mark Canniffe to bag the bonus point try. Paddy Clancy then turned a scrum penalty on halfway into three points, for a 31-22 scoreline.

Duinn Maguire doubled his tally from another well-controlled forwards drive in the 76th minute, and just when Nenagh sought a late response, Daniel Hurley’s long-range intercept try rubbed salt into their wounds.

Elsewhere, defending champions Clontarf got back to winning ways in what was a repeat of last season’s semi-final. Captain Dylan Donnellan scored the first of their three tries as they edged out Lansdowne 20-17 at Castle Avenue.

Cork Constitution handed Carlos Spencer’s Terenure College team a heavy beating, with influential number 8 Jack Kelleher touching down twice in a 42-14 bonus point victory.

Munster Academy players Danny Sheahan and Dylan Hicks also contributed tries at Temple Hill. Hicks, the 20-year-old out-half, nailed his six conversion attempts for a 17-point personal tally.

Terenure’s Kiwi scrum half Griffin Culver marked his first All-Ireland League start with an early try, linking crisply with Julian Leszczynski. However, Con played shrewdly with the wind at their backs to establish a 28-7 interval lead.

Sean Duffy followed up on an Adam Maher snipe to open Con’s account, before Kelleher scored from sustained pressure. Hooker Sheahan got in on the act in the 37th minute, and Hicks profited late on from Rob Hedderman’s excellent intercept run.

Connacht flanker Oisin McCormack halved the deficit for Terenure in the 52nd minute, as Con’s defensive workload increased. Jonny Holland’s men were clinical when back on the front foot during the closing stages, though, as they finished as six-try winners.

Their industrious openside Peter Hyland deservedly got on the scoresheet to make it 35-14. Terenure’s hopes faded with Leinster Academy youngster Caspar Gabriel sin-binned for a late tackle, and a well-executed move from a maul saw Kelleher complete the scoring.

St. Mary’s College made it two wins out of two as the only away team to emerge triumphant in round two. Centre Mick O’Gara scored 10 points, including a 22nd-minute try, as they defeated Young Munster 15-8 in Greenfields.

