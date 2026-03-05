Connected To Camp: Open Session, Bealham Kicks It & First Cap For Doak

The latest episode of ‘Connected To Camp’, presented by Vodafone, has dropped with even more exclusive insight into life in the Ireland camp as they prepare for Friday night’s match against Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

In this episode, Andy Farrell’s men enjoy an open training session with the Ireland Under-20s, there is a trip to the cinema in UCD, Finlay Bealham nails the kick-and-catch, and we hear from Nick Timoney and debutant Nathan Doak on their selection for the Wales game.

Ireland head coach Farrell and U-20 counterpart Andrew Browne also speak about both squads kicking on for the rest of their respective Six Nations campaigns.