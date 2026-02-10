It’s Brilliant To Have A Player Like Him Back – Fogarty On Furlong

Tadhg Furlong came through training today to provide a boost to the Ireland coaches ahead of team selection for the game against Italy on Saturday.

Scrum Coach John Fogarty gave a squad update, “”He’s healthy. He’s massive (for us). He’s trained now. We’ve done live scrums today. We’re doing a few more tomorrow,” scrum coach John Fogarty told RTÉ Sport and confirmed that everyone else trained fully and is available for selection.

“So he has completed all his bits and he was in live scrums. He did the session. It’s brilliant to have a player like him back. He’s played three Lions Series and nine Tests in those series so he brings in all the experience and confidence and so on. So, yeah, it’s massive.

“Everyone else (trained), as far as I’m aware. Everyone trained fully. Yeah, I’m so focused on my guys that I sometimes miss some of those backs.”

Asked about the current talk around the team Fogarty commented, “What we’re focused on is making sure we front up as an Irish team. I said it at half-time that we have character, that we represent where we’re from properly.

“I think that’s what’s on our mind. And I think there’s an understanding, there is an understanding within the group that we do our stuff well. We’re going to be a very difficult team to play against. So that’s where we’re at, I think, mentally.”

