EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 12 Highlights

St. Mary’s College and Old Belvedere both registered away wins last Saturday in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. However, the most eye-catching result came at Lakelands Park where Terenure College ended Clontarf’s 10-match winning streak.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 12 Results Round-Up

Winger Aaron Sexton’s first-half brace of tries set Ballynahinch on their way to a convincing 34-13 home win over Lansdowne. It was ‘Hinch’s first victory in six rounds, and moved them up one place to seventh in the table.

Johnny Murphy’s opportunist 79th-minute try was coolly converted from out wide by Dylan Hicks, as Cork Constitution completed a season’s double over Young Munster with a tense triumph at Temple Hill.

Twelve tries were scored on New Ormond Park’s 4G pitch where second-placed St. Mary’s College claimed the spoils as 49-27 winners over Nenagh Ormond. Ireland Club XV squad member Myles Carey scored a hat-trick for the visitors.

Terenure College got the performance and result they desired, producing a statement 31-15 victory over defending champions and current leaders Clontarf. Aran Egan and Arthur Ashmore impressed with two tries each.

Second row Fionn McWey dummied his way over for a decisive 66th-minute try, converted by David Wilkinson, as Old Belvedere came from 14-5 down to beat UCD on College’s Thornfield pitch.

