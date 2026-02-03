Connected To Camp: Episode 2 – France Week

In the second episode of Connected To Camp, in partnership with Vodafone, we go behind the scenes in Portugal as the Ireland ssquad put the finishing touches to their preparations for the match against France.

Dropping weekly throughout the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, Connected To Camp will give supporters an exclusive insight into life in the Ireland camp.

Six Nations Fantasy Rugby is back and bigger than ever with some amazing prizes to be won and an Irish Rugby Supporters league for you to join. Click here to sign up today!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Watch every episode of Connected To Camp on our youtube playlist here.