EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 10 Highlights

Division 1A leaders Clontarf bucked the trend for home wins as the Energia All-Ireland League resumed last weekend, with a total of 29 tries scored across five action-packed matches.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 10 Results Round-Up

Lansdowne 30 UCD 26

Lansdowne and UCD played out another high-scoring encounter under the floodlights last Friday night, but this time it was Declan Fassbender’s men who prevailed with wingers Cathal Eddy and Sean Galvin (2) hoovering up three tries between them.

Ballynahinch 36 City of Armagh 12

Five-try Ballynahinch completed a season’s double over Ulster rivals City of Armagh, pulling clear in the second half to keep themselves within touching distance of a top four place.

Cork Constitution 23 Young Munster 13

A week on from their gut-wrenching Energia Bateman Cup final defeat, Young Munster were unable to repeat their pre-Christmas heroics as they went down by 10 points to second-placed Cork Constitution.

Shannon 20 Clontarf 24

Captain Dylan Donnellan led by example with another brace of tries as table toppers Clontarf, holding firm despite a strong finish from hosts Shannon, won a scrappy contest on Thomond Park’s back pitch.

Terenure College 26 Dublin University 17

Back-to-back Energia Bateman Cup champions Terenure College were in bonus point-winning form at home, although three-try Dublin University were very unlucky not to take something out of the game.