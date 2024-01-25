EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Round 11 Highlights

Lansdowne grabbed the headlines in Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A last weekend by ending leaders Clontarf’s unbeaten run, while Dublin University picked up a long-awaited first win with a slick six-try display against Shannon.

Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 11 Results Round-Up

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.

City of Armagh 13 Terenure College 37

Terenure College’s first ever trip to the Palace Grounds ended in a convincing victory, with number 8 Luke Clohessy breaking off a late scrum to bag their bonus point try. City of Armagh replacement Finn Fehnert scored a try on his All-Ireland League debut.

Clontarf 26 Lansdowne 29

Captain Dylan Donnellan’s 15th try of the league season was not enough to get Clontarf over the finish line, as Lansdowne came from 26-15 down to winning a thrilling contest at Castle Avenue where Jack Matthews and Rory Parata registered the closing scores.

Dublin University 38 Shannon 9

Winger Davy Colbert helped himself to a brace of tries as Dublin University’s attack clicked into gear in the second half, guiding them to a much-needed result at home to Shannon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UCD 24 Cork Constitution 34

UCD led 10-0 early on and twice closed the gap to seven points in the second half, but a late penalty from George Coomber confirmed a hard-fought triumph for four-try Cork Constitution.

Young Munster 26 Ballynahinch 25

Despite Aaron Cairns running in Ballynahinch’s bonus point try after just 26 minutes, Young Munster battled back to take the spoils thanks to captain Stephen McLoughlin’s seventh score of the campaign.