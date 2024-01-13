Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Divisions: Round 10 Results Round-Up
Lansdowne and Cork Constitution bounced back from pre-Christmas defeats in Division 1A, while Cashel gained some revenge on Tipperary rivals Nenagh Ormond, and ever-impressive Instonians made it a ‘perfect 10’ in Division 2B.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISIONS – ROUND 10:
Saturday, January 13 –
DIVISION 1A:
LANSDOWNE 30 UCD 26, Aviva Stadium back pitch (played on Friday)
Scorers: Lansdowne: Tries: Cathal Eddy, Sean Galvin 2, Tom Barry, James Kenny; Con: Stephen Madigan; Pen: Stephen Madigan
UCD: Tries: Alan Spicer, Dan Campbell; Cons: Michael Moloney 2; Pens: Michael Moloney 3
HT: Lansdowne 10 UCD 16
LANSDOWNE: Hugo McLaughlin; Cathal Eddy, Andy Marks, Rory Parata, Sean Galvin; Stephen Madigan, Jack Matthews; George Morris, Tom Barry, Greg McGrath, Steven Walshe, Ruairi Clarke, Jack Cooke (capt), Barry Fitzpatrick, Donough Lawlor.
Replacements: Mikey Yarr, Adam Boland, Hardus van Eeden, James Kenny, Steve McMahon, Tom Monaghan.
UCD: Tim Corkery; Harry Donnelly, David Ryan, Wilhelm de Klerk, Ross Deegan; Daragh Gilbourne, Michael Moloney; Hugo O’Malley, Bobby Sheehan (capt), Andrew Sparrow, Alan Spicer, Gerry Hill, Conor Tonge, Michael Colreavy, Matt Healy.
Replacements: Lucas Maguire, Tom O’Riordan, Evin Coyle, Dan Campbell, Rob Gilsenan, Niall Carroll.
BALLYNAHINCH 36 CITY OF ARMAGH 12, Ballymacarn Park
CORK CONSTITUTION 23 YOUNG MUNSTER 13, Temple Hill
SHANNON 20 CLONTARF 24, Thomond Park back pitch
TERENURE COLLEGE 26 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 17, Lakelands Park
DIVISION 1B:
BUCCANEERS 21 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 23, Dubarry Park
HIGHFIELD 50 NAAS 12, Woodleigh Park
OLD BELVEDERE 3 OLD WESLEY 20, Ollie Campbell Park
ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 36 QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY 14, Templeville Road
UCC 10 GARRYOWEN 23, the Mardyke
DIVISION 2A:
Ballymena 8 Malone 9, Eaton Park
Banbridge 19 Greystones 20, Rifle Park
Navan 19 MU Barnhall 24, Balreask Old
Nenagh Ormond 13 Cashel 20, New Ormond Park
Old Crescent 34 UL Bohemians 7, Takumi Park
DIVISION 2B:
Galway Corinthians 10 Sligo 7, Corinthian Park (played on Friday)
Belfast Harlequins 26 Instonians 32, Deramore Park
Dolphin 19 Malahide 7, Virgin Media Park
Dungannon 21 Rainey 8, Stevenson Park
Skerries 0 Wanderers 40, Holmpatrick
DIVISION 2C:
Ballina 16 Galwegians 29, Heffernan Park
Enniscorthy 45 Clonmel 21, Alcast Park
Midleton 39 Bruff 15, Towns Park
Omagh Academicals 7 Clogher Valley 17, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields
Tullamore 33 Bangor 12, Spollanstown