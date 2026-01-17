EPCR Challenge Cup: Round 4 Highlights

The pool phase of this season’s EPCR Challenge Cup wrapped up with Ulster hosting Stade Français Paris in a juicy Pool 3 decider, while Connacht aimed to go through to the round of 16 in winning fashion against US Montauban.

After the cancellation of last week’s match against the Toyota Cheetahs, Richie Murphy’s Ulster side were itching to get going against Stade Français Paris in this top of the table clash. A sixth straight home win of the current campaign was their target.

Academy youngster Billy Bohan made his second successive start in Connacht’s front row, and Darragh Murray and Josh Murphy reached a half-century of caps for the province, as Stuart Lancaster’s charges welcomed US Montauban to Galway.