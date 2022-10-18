Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Game Of The Week & Round 5 Highlights

Wicklow’s historic win over Suttonians gets the ‘Game of the Week’ treatment as the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division continues to produce some thrilling action.

Stuart McAvoy was on commentary duty as Wicklow, boosted by two first half tries from winger Suzanne Tyrrell, claimed the scalp of Suttonians, last season’s Conference champions, at Ashtown Lane.

Elsewhere, Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe and Lindsay Peat scored twelve tries between them as Railway Union ran riot at home to Cooke.

Ireland international Brittany Hogan bagged the bonus point try for leaders Old Belvedere against Galwegians, and Blackrock College racked up a big score on UL Bohemians’ 4G pitch.

WICKLOW 27 SUTTONIANS 10

Second half scores from teenage scrum half Roisin Stone and Linda Dempsey guided Jason Moreton’s young Wicklow side to a famous 27-10 victory over Suttonians.

OLD BELVEDERE 24 GALWEGIANS 0

Old Belvedere remain top of the table, their fifth straight win was a well-judged 24-0 dismissal of Galwegians at Ollie Campbell Park.

RAILWAY UNION 88 COOKE 0

Ireland star Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe wrote her name into the league’s record books with an incredible seven-try haul as Railway Union crushed Cooke 88-0.

UL BOHEMIANS 7 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 63

Blackrock College made it four wins out of four with a 63-7 success against a below-par UL Bohemians. Beibhinn Parsons, adding to her five-try haul from last week, and Megan Burns ran in two tries each.