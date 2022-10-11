Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 2 Highlights

Check out all the highlights from the second round matches in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. Terenure College are the new leaders after registering a stunning 47-12 win over Cork Constitution.

The Dudley Cup was up for grabs between Dublin University and UCD, while Ballynahinch reeled off five tries to beat Shannon and make it back-to-back victories.

Driven on by stand-in captain Dylan Donnellan, reigning champions Clontarf edged out Lansdowne, and a big crowd in Greenfields witnessed a cracking local derby between Young Munster and Garryowen.

TERENURE COLLEGE 47 CORK CONSTITUTION 12

Terenure College’s terrific start to the new season continued with an emphatic 47-12 victory over Cork Constitution at Lakelands Park.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 38 UCD 24

Dublin University retained the Dudley Cup by beating arch rivals UCD 38-24, a second-minute Ronan Quinn try from a speedy counter attack setting them on their way in front of the College Park faithful.

BALLYNAHINCH 41 SHANNON 8

Ballynahinch kept pace near the top of the table with a big come-from-behind win over Shannon. They finished with five tries in the end, including a brace from Aaron Cairns. Greg Hutley kicked 16 points.

CLONTARF 27 LANSDOWNE 19

Aided by hooker Donnellan’s third try of the season, reigning champions Clontarf edged out former winners Lansdowne in an intense forwards battle at Castle Avenue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

YOUNG MUNSTER 26 GARRYOWEN 23

Evan Cusack and the Cookies’ superior scrum claimed the derby spoils for Young Munster against a Tony Butler-inspired Garryowen at Tom Clifford Park.