Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 3 Highlights

Check out all the highlights from the third round matches in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. Six points cover the leading six teams in the table, which is led by Terenure College with a maximum haul of 15 points.

An Adam La Grue intercept try put the seal on Terenure’s bonus point victory at Garryowen, while Cork Constitution overcame an Ethan Coughlan-inspired Shannon to win their Munster derby clash.

Young second row Max Dunne crossed twice during Dublin University’s hard-earned win at Lansdowne, and three late tries steered title holders Clontarf past Ballynahinch on a 28-3 scoreline.

Conor Hayes took on the kicking duties and finished with a crucial 13 points as Young Munster emerged as 23-10 winners at UCD.

SHANNON 21 CORK CONSTITUTION 36

Cork Constitution broke clear of Shannon in the second half, with Greg Higgins, Louis Kahn and replacement Ian Leonard all touching down to add to earlier efforts from Sean Duffy and Alessandro Heaney.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

BALLYNAHINCH 3 CLONTARF 28

Clontarf seemed a long way away from a bonus point during a cagey opening hour, but a late flourish saw them defeat Ballynahinch 28-3 at a wind-beaten Ballymacarn Park.

GARRYOWEN 25 TERENURE COLLEGE 38

Terenure College remain top of the pile, sitting on a perfect 15 points after scoring six tries to overcome Garryowen 38-25 in Limerick.

LANSDOWNE 17 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 27

Emerging Ireland prop Thomas Clarkson returned to club action as a replacement during Dublin University’s impressive 27-17 comeback victory at Lansdowne.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

UCD 10 YOUNG MUNSTER 23

Young Munster turned things around in the second half to win 23-10 at UCD and make it back-to-back victories in the Energia All-Ireland League’s top flight.