Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 5 Highlights

Six try-scoring bonus points were registered during another very entertaining weekend of Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A action. Check out the best of the scores on Irish Rugby TV.

Three of the games had winning margins of five points or less, while set piece power helped Shannon to beat local rivals Garryowen, and there was Dublin derby success for both Terenure College and Clontarf.

We are one-third of the way into the regular season next Saturday, with two of the recent champions, 2019 winners Cork Constitution and Lansdowne, who lifted the trophy the previous year, going head-to-head at Temple Hill.

SHANNON 30 GARRYOWEN 19

With hooker Jordan Prenderville picking up two maul tries, Shannon got the better of Garryowen in Friday night’s Limerick derby to register their first league win since gaining promotion.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

LANSDOWNE 12 TERENRURE COLLEGE 32

Tries from Adam La Grue, Conall Boomer and Alan Bennie were part of a run of 22 unanswered second half points as Terenure College ran out 32-12 winners over Lansdowne on the Aviva Stadium’s back pitch.

BALLYNAHINCH 25 YOUNG MUNSTER 20

Aaron Cairns, George Pringle and Jamie Macartney all scored their third tries of the campaign as Ballynahinch beat Young Munster 25-20 at Ballymacarn Park.

CLONTARF 38 DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 33

A four-try performance, which included 16 points from Aran Egan, the division’s top scorer, was not enough for Dublin University as a fast-finishing Clontarf showed their champion pedigree at Castle Avenue.

UCD 31 CORK CONSTITUTION 36

Tries from Niall Kenneally, Billy Scannell and replacement Matisse Lamarque d’Arrouzat inspired Cork Constitution to win a thrilling nine-try clash with UCD at Belfield.