Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division: Game Of The Week & Round 7 Highlights

UL Bohemians produced their best performance of the season so far to defeat Suttonians 43-5 in our ‘Game of the Week’ in round seven of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

Niamh Briggs’ charges ran in seven tries to run out convincing winners in a game that was moved to Castletroy College. The Club Scene Podcast’s Daragh Frawley was on commentary duty.

Check out the extended highlights from the Limerick clash, while the division’s latest round also produced a standout victory for in-form Wicklow at home to Galwegians.

Aoife O’Shaughnessy’s try saw leaders Railway Union deny Old Belvedere right at the death in their Dublin 4 derby. Blackrock College warmed up for next Saturday’s top of the table showdown with a big win over Ballincollig.

UL BOHEMIANS 43 SUTTONIANS 5

Vice-captain Nicole Cronin made her injury comeback in UL Bohemians’ 43-5 bonus point triumph over Suttonians, which took place away from their regular home of the UL Arena.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 71 BALLINCOLLIG 7

Ireland internationals Maeve Óg O’Leary (2) and Hannah O’Connor made try-scoring returns from injury in Blackrock College’s thumping 71-7 win over Ballincollig. ‘Rock’s 11-try haul included a brace from Ulster’s Ella Durkan.

RAILWAY UNION 15 OLD BELVEDERE 11

Fighting all the way for this result, Railway Union were not at their best and had a number of absentees. Elise O’Byrne-White touched down for Old Belvedere and Dannah O’Brien also booted two penalties, but it was not enough in the end.

WICKLOW 16 GALWEGIANS 14

Meagan Parkinson’s intercept try from near halfway was worth its weight in gold for Wicklow in the latest round of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.