Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A: Round 4 Highlights

Check out all the highlights from the fourth round matches in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A. There were 29 tries scored and Lansdowne were the only team to win on the road.

Table toppers Terenure College, Dublin University and Clontarf all celebrated bonus point wins at home, while Cork Constitution are now in fourth place after overcoming Munster rivals Garryowen.

There are two mouth-watering local derbies to look forward to next Friday night – Shannon host Garryowen on Thomond Park’s main pitch, and Terenure put their unbeaten record on the line at Lansdowne.

CLONTARF 27 SHANNON 9

A sterling effort from Shannon fell short at Castle Avenue as Clontarf seized control in the second half. Late tries from replacement Ben Murphy and Cormac Daly guided the hosts to a bonus point win.

CORK CONSTITUTION 33 GARRYOWEN 16

Cork Constitution retained the Trevor Barry Memorial Cup and picked up some valuable league points against Garryowen. The result moves them up to fourth in the table.

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 35 BALLYNAHINCH 16

Ballynahinch were unable to build on a strong start at College Park, with Tony Smeeth’s Dublin University side pulling clear in the second half for a bonus point success.

TERENURE COLLEGE 58 UCD 5

Some excellent running and handling set up Luke Clohessy to top off Terenure’s resounding victory over UCD, with the Lakelands Park faithful lapping up all nine tries for the league leaders.

YOUNG MUNSTER 13 LANSDOWNE 20

Lansdowne had tries from Michael Silvester and Leinster Academy prop Temi Lasisi as they registered their first win of the All-Ireland League season, away to Young Munster.