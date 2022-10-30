‘Hinch’s Fast Start Eclipsed As Trinity Extend Unbeaten Run

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A: Saturday, October 29

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 35 BALLYNAHINCH 16, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Max Dunne, James Dillon 2, Ronan Quinn; Cons: Aran Egan 3; Pens: Aran Egan 3

Ballynahinch: Try: Jamie Macartney; Con: Greg Hutley; Pens: Greg Hutley 3

HT: Dublin University 15 Ballynahinch 16

Ballynahinch quietened the College Park bearpit by taking a 13-point lead, number 8 Jamie Macartney barging over from a lineout maul with Greg Hutley kicking the rest of the points.

A late Dublin University rally closed the gap to 16-15 by half-time, with rangy lock Max Dunne crossing for his third try in two games.

However, with their scrum getting on top, the students surged clear thanks to a fine breakaway effort finished by Ronan Quinn, James Dillon’s second try of the afternoon, and a 15-point kicking contribution from Aran Egan.

It was a to remember for Dublin University as their Under-20 team won the Conroy Cup in Cork, overcoming arch rivals UCD 21-14 in the final at the Farm Sports Grounds in Curraheen.

Ballynahinch were the more accurate team during the early stages at College Park, out-half Hutley launching over a long-range penalty. His half-back partner Conor McKee was then wide with an effort from just inside his own half.

Their aggressive, smothering defence, coupled with a subsequent poach by prop John Dickson, saw ‘Hinch keep Trinity at arm’s length while Egan overcooked a touchfinder and the hosts’ lineout was also coming under pressure.

A thumping man-and-ball tackle by Trinity’s teenage prop Paddy McCarthy deserved a turnover, but instead he was penalised and Hutley mopped up with the three points for a 6-0 lead.

Ethan Graham then pinned the students back with a cracking 50:22 kick in the 25th minute. The resulting maul was driven over in the right corner with Macartney the scorer.

Although Hutley converted with aplomb from out wide, Trinity lifted their game approaching the break. McCarthy made the initial incision with a rousing run through the middle.

Tom Martin appeared to ruin the hosts’ next lineout opportunity, but the Ulster Academy’s Harry Sheridan stole possession back and his lock partner Dunne burrowed over with timely support from Mark Nicholson.

Hutley cancelled out Egan’s conversion, rewarding Kyle McCall’s work at the breakdown, only for Trinity to squeeze in a late eight-point spurt to suddenly trail by the minimum.

Louis McDonough did really well to wriggle through heavy traffic and release winger Dillon for a 30-metre run-in to the corner. Egan missed the conversion before splitting the posts following a Thomas Connolly-led scrum penalty.

Smeeth’s youngsters held onto the momentum for the start of the second half, another scrum penalty seeing Egan kick them in front at 18-16. A McDonough interception then saw the white shirts flood forward in spectacular fashion.

Egan and Colm Hogan released Gavin Jones into space down the left and he fed speed merchant Quinn to scamper over out wide. Egan clipped over a neat conversion for a nine-point lead.

‘Hinch laid siege to the Trinity line in response, with replacements Nacho Cladera Crespo and Ben McMullan both carrying well. However, an unfortunate scrum penalty cost them just a few metres out.

In a further setback, ‘Hinch lost industrious flanker Bradley Luney to the sin bin for a cynical offside past the hour mark. Sheridan made them pay, cutting back to the short side to loft a pinpoint pass out for Dillon to bag the bonus point.

Trinity continued to have a stranglehold on the scrums, forcing two penalties and giving Egan the chance to finish off his own tally for the day.

‘Hinch did well to keep the deficit at 19 points, having lost Mark Best to a yellow card and been taken through some long defensive sets. A final lineout steal from Diarmuid McCormack ruined their hopes of a late consolation try.