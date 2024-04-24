Energia AIL Women’s Final Preview: UL Bohemian v Railway Union

Sunday, April 28th will mark another milestone in the evolution of rugby in Ireland as the first ever #EnergiaAIL Women’s Final takes place at Aviva Stadium as part of an historic double header with the Men’s Final.

We spoke to Chloe Pearse of UL Bohemian and Niamh Byrne of Railway Union about the match, what it means for their clubs and how important it is in the development of Women’s Rugby in Ireland.

Tickets for the #EnergiaAIL Finals Day are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – buy now

Speaking to IrishRugby.ie Chloe Pearse said, “We’re buzzing, we’re really excited and creating a great atmosphere within the club. It’s good to be back in the final, five years is a long time but we’re really looking forward to Sunday. I think it’s a big thing (the final in Aviva). Having that aspiration that if I go and play senior rugby for a Women’s team I can play in Aviva Stadium.”

Niamh Byrne also spoke about the buzz this final is creating, “It’s so exciting, if you look at the (women’s) game and it’s growing and developing and it’s just so important. The whole club is behind us.”