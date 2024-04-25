Energia AIL Men’s Final Preview: Terenure v Cork Constitution

Defending Champions Terenure take on six time champions Cork Constitution in the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s final on Sunday at Aviva Stadium. It’s part of an historic first double header with the Women’s final at the home of Irish Rugby.

We hear from Harrison Brewer of ‘Nure and Jack Kelleher of Cork Con about what it means for both clubs and what we can expect on the pitch on the day.

Tickets for the #EnergiaAIL Finals Day are on sale from ticketmaster.ie – buy now