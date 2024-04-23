Inside Camp: Hogan & Breen Look Ahead To Scotland Match

Brittany Hogan and Enya Breen on Ireland’s loss to England and the preparations for the final round against Scotland at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Speaking about the match against England Hogan said, “We had our reflective day yesterday and a bit of a reset. We call came in to the team room and had a very honest feedback session about how we felt about. It’s our theme of honesty in our programme – team and management -I spoke about how I could have prepared better, we all did.”