Energia AIL Women’s Division: Round 2 Highlights

Ireland’s Enya Breen made her Blackrock College debut, Sevens International Anna McGann provided a touch of magic for Railway Union, and Suttonians and Galwegians served up a 10-try thriller.

Check out all the highlights from round 2 of the #EnergiaAIL Women’s Division.

SUTTONIANS 31 GALWEGIANS 31, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Suttonians and Galwegians picked up three points each after a thrilling 31-all draw at the Station Road venue in the second round of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

BLACKROCK COLLEGE 40 COOKE 7, Stradbrook

Ireland’s Enya Breen made her Blackrock debut during the second half of their 40-7 triumph over Cooke at Stradbrook. A fifth-minute try from captain Michelle Claffey set ‘Rock on their way to a 21-0 interval advantage.

UL BOHEMIANS 5 RAILWAY UNION 24, UL Arena

Reigning champions Railway Union got their title defence underway with former international Lindsay Peat leading the way and a touch of magic from Ireland Sevens star Anna McGann.

BALLINCOLLIG 10 OLD BELVEDERE 85, Tanner Park

Ireland starlet Dannah O’Brien kicked 10 conversions, while Clare Gorman (4) and captain Deirbhile Nic a Bhaird (3) led Old Belvedere’s try-scoring against Ballincollig in Cork.