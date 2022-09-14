Energia AIL Women’s Division Round 1 Highlights
There were wins for Old Belvedere, Blackrock and Galwegians on the opening weekend of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.
GALWEGIANS 74 BALLINCOLLIG 0, Crowley Park
Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Ines Delgado, Laoise McGonagle 4, Sarah O’Connell 2, Emily Gavin, Niamh O’Grady 2, Ursula Sammon, Mairéad Coyne; Cons: Nicole Fowley 7
Ballincollig: –
HT: Galwegians 41 Ballincollig 0
OLD BELVEDERE 14 UL BOHEMIANS 5, Ollie Campbell Park
Scorers: Old Belvedere: Try: Lesley Ring; Pens: Dannah O’Brien 3
UL Bohemians: Try: Clodagh O’Halloran
HT: Old Belvedere 5 UL Bohemians 0
WICKLOW 17 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 45, Ashtown Lane
Scorers: Wicklow: Tries: Ella Roberts, Saoirse O’Reilly; Cons: Beth Roberts 2; Pen: Beth Roberts
Blackrock College: Tries: Maeve Liston, Lisa Mullen, Ali Coleman, Michelle Claffey, Penalty try, Méabh Deely, Anna Doyle; Cons: Lisa Mullen 4, Pen try con
HT: Wicklow 10 Blackrock College 12