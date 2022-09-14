Energia AIL Women’s Division Round 1 Highlights

There were wins for Old Belvedere, Blackrock and Galwegians on the opening weekend of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division.

GALWEGIANS 74 BALLINCOLLIG 0, Crowley Park

Scorers: Galwegians: Tries: Ines Delgado, Laoise McGonagle 4, Sarah O’Connell 2, Emily Gavin, Niamh O’Grady 2, Ursula Sammon, Mairéad Coyne; Cons: Nicole Fowley 7

Ballincollig: –

HT: Galwegians 41 Ballincollig 0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

OLD BELVEDERE 14 UL BOHEMIANS 5, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Try: Lesley Ring; Pens: Dannah O’Brien 3

UL Bohemians: Try: Clodagh O’Halloran

HT: Old Belvedere 5 UL Bohemians 0

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WICKLOW 17 BLACKROCK COLLEGE 45, Ashtown Lane

Scorers: Wicklow: Tries: Ella Roberts, Saoirse O’Reilly; Cons: Beth Roberts 2; Pen: Beth Roberts

Blackrock College: Tries: Maeve Liston, Lisa Mullen, Ali Coleman, Michelle Claffey, Penalty try, Méabh Deely, Anna Doyle; Cons: Lisa Mullen 4, Pen try con

HT: Wicklow 10 Blackrock College 12