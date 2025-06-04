Ireland Men’s Squad Named For Summer Tour

The touring party will be led by Munster scrum-half Craig Casey who is set to become the 112th captain of Ireland since 1875.

O’Connell has included 11 uncapped players in the panel as the tour provides the Ireland management with an invaluable opportunity to build squad depth and expose high potential players to meaningful game time in a green jersey.

Tom Ahern, Michael Milne, Shayne Bolton, Nathan Doak, Ben Murphy and Tommy O’Brien all have recent experience in the National Team environment and will be hoping to push for their debut caps this July, while Alex Kendellen, Darragh Murray, Paddy McCarthy, Stephen Smyth and Hugh Gavin all earn their first senior call ups after impressing for their Provinces and the Emerging Ireland squad earlier this season.

Additionally, Ulster trio James McNabney, Jude Postlethwaite and Zac Ward have been included as training panellists and will link up with the squad at the IRFU High Performance Centre on Monday, 23 June.

After only recently returning from long-term injuries, Iain Henderson and Rob Herring were not considered for selection to allow them to focus on a full pre-season programme, while Robbie Henshaw was not available due to injury.

This will be the sixth time that Ireland will face Georgia, while it will be the inaugural international senior Men’s match against Portugal.

The Ireland squad will gather for a training camp in Dublin ahead of the departure to Tbilisi on Wednesday, 2 July. The Ireland Match Day Squad for the opening Test against Georgia will then be announced on Thursday, 3 July.

Broadcast details for both matches will follow once confirmed by the host unions.

Looking ahead to the Summer tour, interim Ireland Men’s Head Coach Paul O’Connell said: “I’m delighted to announce the Ireland squad for the Summer Tour and I believe we have a strong blend of youth and experience for what will be a trip into relatively uncharted territories this July.

“Georgia have made great strides in recent years, and they have made significant investment in their rugby programme which has established them amongst the leading emerging sides in international rugby. Under the experience of Richard Cockerill they have built on a traditionally strong forward unit with a talented backline and they will provide a tough test for us. Portugal showcased their attacking prowess during the Rugby World Cup 2023 and Simon Mannix is a Coach I know having worked with him previously (at Munster). They play with confidence and we’re expecting another tough test.

“With 15 players away with The British & Irish Lions, this tour presents an opportunity for those on the fringes to impress the coaching team. A number of players have been really close to selection in recent times and it’s important that everyone grasps the challenge that’s ahead of them. Every moment on the training field and across the two-match Series will count and there’s a great opportunity for players to step up and impress.

“In welcoming the squad, I would like to congratulate Craig (Casey) on his selection as captain. He is a real leader with a strong personality and it is a huge personal honour for him and an opportunity that I know he will relish over the coming weeks.”

Ireland Men’s Squad – Summer Tour 2025

Player/Club/Province/Caps

Forwards (18):

Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)*

Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(27)

Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(51)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(2)

Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(6)

Gavin Coombes (Young Munster/Munster)(2)

Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(2)

Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(1)

Alex Kendellen (UCC/Munster)*

Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)*

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)*

Darragh Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)*

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(4)

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley/Leinster)*

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(2)

Nick Timoney (Banbridge/Ulster)(3)

Backs (14):

Shayne Bolton (Connacht)*

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(captain)(18)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(24)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8)

Hugh Gavin (Galwegians/Connacht)*

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(19)

Ben Murphy (Clontarf/Connacht)*

Calvin Nash (Young Munster/Munster)(10)

Jimmy O’Brien (Naas/Leinster)(8)

Tommy O’Brien (UCD/Leinster)*

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(7)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(8)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(38)

Training Panellists:

James McNabney (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh/Ulster)*

Zac Ward (Ballynahinch/Ulster)*

*denotes uncapped

Ireland Summer Tour Fixtures

Saturday, 5th July: Georgia v Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi (kick off 9pm local time, 6pm Irish time). Tickets are available now from the Georgian Rugby Union – here.

Saturday, 12th July: Portugal v Ireland, Estádio Nacional do Jamor, Lisbon (kick off 7pm local, same Irish time). Tickets are available now from the Portugal Rugby Union – here.