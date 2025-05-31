BKT United Rugby Championship: Quarter-Final Highlights

Teams from four of the five competing nations battled it out in the first round of the BKT United Rugby Championship play-offs, as table toppers Leinster and 2023 champions Munster looked to take a step closer to league glory.

LEINSTER 33 SCARLETS 21

Three of Leinster’s 2025 British & Irish Lions call-ups, James Lowe, Jamison Gibson-Park, and player-of-the-match Hugo Keenan, scored tries as Leo Cullen’s men overcame the Scarlets to book themselves a home semi-final.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

HOLLYWOODBETS SHARKS 24 MUNSTER 24 (AET) (Sharks win penalty shootout 6-4)

Another Herculean effort on the road from Munster – bringing back memories of their 2023 URC title-winning run-in – had them within reach of a famous victory in Durban. In the end, with the teams sharing out six tries, the Sharks’ kickers prevailed in a tense penalty shootout.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

GLASGOW WARRIORS 36 DHL STORMERS 18

Defending champions Glasgow Warriors are set for their third trip of the season to Dublin, following a smartly-executed quarter-final triumph at home to the DHL Stormers. Winger Kyle Rowe scored two of their five tries.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><br />

VODACOM BULLS 42 EDINBURGH 33

Despite falling 21-8 behind, the Vodacom Bulls undid Edinburgh’s challenge with five tries either side of half-time. Out-half Keagan Johannes scored 17 points for the second seeds, who will host the Sharks in a South African derby next Saturday.