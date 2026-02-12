The Lads Are Hungry To Make Things Right – Joe McCarthy

Ireland second row Joe McCarthy says there is a hunger in the squad to ‘make things right’ as Ireland prepare to face Italy in Round 2 of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations at a sold out Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Leinster and Ireland lock took time to reflect in the aftermath of the loss to France, “We had a a few days off. It was good to get time to kind of think about the game and look at it. So, I suppose yeah, just probably you look at yourself and team perspective. We were probably a bit reactive and during the game maybe you see just we’re kind of reacting to what they’re doing not really proactive maybe a little bit slow to get thinking, a little bit slow in the game and definitely not the standard we we hold ourselves to.

“It was tough pill to swallow. Especially as it is a big opportunity to play away in France first game of Six Nations, you don’t get a second chance. So yeah, it was a tough. But everyone in the group is super motivated to make things better. We know we weren’t where we needed to be. There’s a lot of areas that we need to improve. So the lads are super hungry this week to try and make it right.”