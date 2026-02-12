Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face Italy At Aviva Stadium

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Italy at a sold-out Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.10pm).

Ireland return home for their first 2026 Championship clash in Dublin, with Caelan Doris named to captain the side once again and Munster’s uncapped second row Edwin Edogbo in line for his Test debut in green off the bench.

Edogbo has impressed the Coaching Team in camp in recent weeks and earns his place in the Match Day 23 for the first time, having this season returned from a long injury lay-off to score three tries in nine Munster appearances.

Jamie Osborne continues at full-back for Ireland, with Rob Baloucoune, who makes his Six Nations debut, and James Lowe selected to start on the wings. Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose are retained in midfield, while Craig Casey comes in to form the half-back partnership with Sam Prendergast.

In the pack, Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan and Thomas Clarkson make up an unchanged front row, with Joe McCarthy and James Ryan in the engine room. Cormac Izuchukwu starts at blindside flanker for his Six Nations debut in green, with captain Doris shifting to openside and Jack Conan coming in to start at number eight.

Farrell has plenty of experience to call on as Tadhg Furlong returns to fitness to be included in the Match Day 23, joining Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, the uncapped Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne and Nick Timoney as the forward replacements. Jamison Gibson-Park and Jack Crowley are the backline options, completing Ireland’s bench.

Commenting ahead of Saturday, Andy Farrell said: “Saturday provides us with a great opportunity in front of a packed home crowd at Aviva Stadium. We’ve had some great battles against Italy in recent years and Saturday will be no different. We know we have to reach a consistently high standard and that’s the exciting challenge that awaits us. There has been a positive reaction in training this week and we’ll aim to keep on building into the weekend.

“In congratulating all of the 23 on their selection, I would like to single out Edwin [Edogbo] on his first selection for the senior team. A product of the club game with Cobh Pirates and UCC, he has shown real quality in his performances for Munster and in training with us over recent times. We will aim to make it a special day for Edwin, his family and all those who have played a part in his journey to date.”

Saturday’s match is live on Virgin Media One and ITV, with live radio commentary is available on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v Italy):

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(11)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)(4)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(70)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(24)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(43)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(14)

9. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(25)

1. Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster)(6)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(36)

3. Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(11)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(20)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(77)

6. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(3)

7. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(56)

8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(56)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(44)

17. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(17)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(82)

19. Edwin Edogbo (UCC/Munster)*

20. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(66)

21. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(7)

22. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(47)

23. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(31).

* denotes uncapped player