‘It’s Been A Surreal Couple Of Months’ – Bryn Ward On His Call Up To The Ireland Squad

Ulster back-row Bryn Ward has been winning plaudits for his performances at club level that earned him a call up to the Ireland squad. He spoke to media this week at the IRFU High Performance Centre about the experience and how he is soaking up all the training.

Ward travelled with the squad to Portugal ahead of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations before joining up with the Ireland XV squad last week for their clash with England ‘A’ at Thomond Park. He was added to the senior squad this week.

Speaking about the last few weeks Ward said, “Yeah, listen it’s been a really surreal couple of months and something I’ve really cherished and tried to just look at each week. I don’t want to get ahead of myself like but the goal would be to play a match obviously.

“It’s been classic. I’ve learned so much off of off all the boys, especially the back row guys like Josh, Nick, Caelan, Jack, those sort of guys in my position – the people I’d have looked up to over the years.”