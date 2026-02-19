Connected To Camp: Episode 4 – First Cap, Crossbar Challenge & Focus On England

Episode 4 of Connected To Camp, in partnership with Vodafone, has dropped with even more insight into life in the Ireland camp and exclsuive behind the scenes footage.

Episode 4 kicks off with Edwin Edogbo’s jersey presentation in the team hotel with his family and team mates sharing the moment.

After Saturday’s win against Italy the team are back in camp with the 3fe barristas fuelling the lads video sessions as Jack Crowley talks us through the Monday plans.

There’s some midday muffins for the lads which go down a treat with James Ryan and Bryn Ward and the regular forwards v backs team building exercises followed by a spectacular Craig Casey catch.