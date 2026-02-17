Celtic Challenge: Round 7 Highlights

The Celtic Challenge resumed after a week’s break, with away assignments for both the Wolfhounds and the Clovers, who are one and two respectively in the competition’s current table.

Talented teenager Síofra Hession slotted in at out-half for the Clovers’ St. Valentine’s Day date with Gwalia Lightning, their closest rivals in the standings, while IQ Rugby recruit Regan Casey made her first start for the Wolfhounds in Glasgow the following afternoon.

Connacht Rugby’s Dexcom Stadium will play host to the Clovers in round 8 this Saturday. Denis Fogarty’s Clovers team will entertain Edinburgh, with the match kicking off at 12.30pm. Tickets are available to buy here.

Neill Alcorn’s table-topping Wolfhounds, who are just one win away from securing a home semi-final, are also in action at 12.30pm on Saturday. Brython Thunder, who beat Edinburgh 33-14 last weekend, are their opponents at Parc y Scarlets in Llanelli.

There will be live coverage of Brython Thunder v Wolfhounds on the TG4 Player. Fans can watch the Clovers-Edinburgh clash live on the Celtic Challenge YouTube channel, while the Wolfhounds game will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

It was announced recently that the first ever Celtic Challenge final will take place at Edinburgh’s Hive Stadium on Saturday, March 28 (kick-off 3pm). Tickets are on sale now.

35-31 winners over Gwalia Lightning in an exciting season’s opener back in December, the Clovers made the trip to Ystrad Mynach in Caerphilly for a crucial rematch with the leading Welsh side.

Abby Moyles and Jade Gaffney were handed the reins at half-back, and Ireland Sevens international Megan Burns started on the left wing, as the Wolfhounds paid Glasgow Warriors a visit, three weeks on from their 52-26 victory in Cork.