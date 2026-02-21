Highlights: Ireland Pass Twickenham Test With Flying Colours

It was one of those days for Irish Rugby at Allianz Stadium, bringing back memories of the green flash that was Simon Geoghegan back in 1994, Shane Horgan’s Triple Crown-winning stretch in 2006, and the dominant Grand Slam-securing triumph of 2018.

Relive all the action as Andy Farrell’s side clinically outplayed England at their Twickenham fortress, a venue where Ireland have now won six Guinness Men’s Six Nations matches – the same number as France, Scotland, and Wales combined.

Speaking in the aftermath, victorious captain Caelan Doris said: “Yeah, it’s a special feeling. We could see and feel the Irish from the very start, from the anthems. It felt like there was more of them than English here today. They carried us through.

“I’ve been saying to you that there’s been belief at the core of what we’ve been doing, and we’ve been seeing some of that in training and it hasn’t fully come to fruition in games.

“But we saw more of that today. Definitely a pleasing performance, it feels like it gets us back on track a little bit, but two big games to come obviously.”