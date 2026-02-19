Farrell Names Ireland Team To Face England In London

Head Coach Andy Farrell has named the Ireland Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Saturday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham (Kick-off 2.10pm).

Caelan Doris will lead the side for the Round 3 clash in London, as Ireland bid to build on last Saturday’s defeat of Italy at Aviva Stadium.

Jamie Osborne, Robert Baloucoune and James Lowe are named in an unchanged back three, with Stuart McCloskey and Garry Ringrose continuing in midfield. Jack Crowley comes in at out-half to partner Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the pack, Jeremy Loughman, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong are selected in the front row, Joe McCarthy and James Ryan are retained in the engine room, with Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier and captain Doris in the back row.

Farrell has plenty of experience to call on as Rónan Kelleher, Tom O’Toole, Finlay Bealham, Nick Timoney and Jack Conan make up the forward replacements, with backs Craig Casey, Ciaran Frawley and Tommy O’Brien completing the Match Day 23.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Andy Farrell said: “Games between the two sides have been nip and tuck over recent times and there’s great familiarity and respect across both camps. We know their strengths and our aim is to deliver the best version of ourselves to put us in a position to get the performance that we want.

“Backed by thousands of travelling Irish supporters who come from all over the world whenever we play in Twickenham, it will be another special occasion and a challenge we’re excited to face.”

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 and ITV, with live radio commentary available on RTÉ Radio 1 and live updates here on irishrugby.ie

Ireland

15. Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(12)

14. Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)(5)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(71)

12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(25)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(44)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(32)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(48)

1. Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster)(7)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(37)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(83)

4. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(21)

5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(78)

6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(67)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(76)

8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(57)

Replacements:

16. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(45)

17. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(18)

18. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(55)

19. Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(8)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(57)

21. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(26)

22. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(9)

23. Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)(7).