Chay Mullins On His IQ Rugby Journey To The Ireland U20s

As he prepares to make his Ireland U20s debut in Thursday's Six Nations clash against England, Chay Mullins reflects on his journey through the IQ Rugby Programme to Richie Murphy's squad.

The Bristol-born back was named in Ireland’s squad for the 2021 Championship and after impressing during the warm-up games against Leinster ‘A’ and Munster ‘A’, Mullins is included in Murphy’s Match Day squad for the Round 3 clash against England at Cardiff Arms Park (Kick-off 8pm).

Having been identified by the IQ Rugby Programme, Mullins has worked closely with Joe Lydon and Kevin Maggs in recent years, notably starring in the IRFU U18 Men’s Interprovincial Tournament in 2019 for the IQ Rugby side.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

Now part of the Bristol Bears Academy, Mullins is keen to make his mark in a green jersey.