Lions Origins Series – Tadhg Furlong

From New Ross RFC to Ireland and the British & Irish Lions, we hear from Tadhg Furlong about his rugby journey and how special it is to be on his second Lions tour.

The Lions Origins series, in association with Canterbury, takes the players back to their earliest days playing rugby and celebrates club rugby as the origin of the team.

Leinster and Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong talks about his earliest days in New Ross and the incredible support he gets from the club as he continues his rugby career with the Lions in South Africa this summer.