Andy Farrell On Team Selection For Japan

Andy Farrell spoke to the media today about the team selection for the Vodafone Summer Series match against Japan – ‘the best prepared team at Rugby World Cup’.

Asked about Conor Murray’s elevation to Lions captain, Farrell said that everyone in the squad was delighted for the Munster man.

Farrell also spoke about the opportunities for players in the summer window to stake a claim on an Ireland jersey.