Clovers Overcome Close Rivals Gwalia To Book Play-Off Berth

The Clovers held off a determined fightback from Gwalia Lightning to win 19-14 in Ystrad Mynach, with the result securing their place in the Celtic Challenge’s inaugural play-offs next month.

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 7:

Saturday, February 14 –

GWALIA LIGHTNING 14 CLOVERS 19, CCB Centre, Ystrad Mynach

Scorers: Gwalia Lightning: Tries: Courtney Greenway, Evie Hill; Cons: Carys Hughes 2

Clovers: Tries: Aoife Corey, Alana McInerney, Niamh Murphy; Cons: Síofra Hession 2

HT: Gwalia Lightning 0 Clovers 12

Player-of-the-match Alana McInerney had a big say in how this second-versus-third battle went, as she scored the Clovers’ second try, midway through the first half, and took over the captaincy during the closing stages.

Taking over from the injured Caitríona Finn, Connacht starlet Síofra Hession showed she is a more than able deputy in the playmaker role when setting up tries for Aoife Corey and McInerney inside the opening 20 minutes.

Denis Fogarty’s side turned their 12-0 half-time lead into a 19-point advantage, following Niamh Murphy’s fourth try of the competition, but as they found out in December’s opening round, Gwalia Lightning are tough opponents to put away.

The Welsh team hit back with converted scores from replacement Courtney Greenway and Evie Hill, but the Clovers steadied themselves to complete a season’s double over Gwalia, whom they now lead in the table by five points.

Having taken a step closer to a home semi-final, the second-placed Clovers face into back-to-back matches against Edinburgh before a rematch with the Wolfhounds. Next Saturday’s encounter with the Scots at Dexcom Stadium kicks off at 12.30pm, with tickets available to buy here.

For their trip to Caerphilly, there were eight personnel changes to the Clovers team that won in Glasgow a fortnight ago. Hession, Emily Lane, and Chisom Ugwueru were all promoted from the bench, while Galwegians duo Emily Foley and Murphy also returned to the back-line.

The ever-influential Sadhbh McGrath, fellow Ireland international Ailish Quinn, and teenage hooker Úillín Eilian came into the pack for the visitors, who immediately went on the offensive thanks to Jemima Adams Verling’s rampaging run.

Good competition from captain Ruth Campbell spoiled Gwalia Lightning’s first lineout in an attacking position, forcing a knock-on. Some neat interplay past halfway soon had Ugwueru and prop McGrath gaining good ground.

When the Clovers took Gwalia through multiple phases, they were able to make inroads. Winger Ugwueru sparked a strong attacking spell by shrugging off two tackles, with the forwards pressing closer in before Corey ran hard onto a Hession pass to make it 5-0 after 13 minutes.

Fogarty’s charges threatened again soon after, with an incisive move involving Eilian and Foley off a lineout. The hosts used a subsequent knock-on to kick clear, only for the Clovers to prize open the defence again, towards the end of the opening quarter.

The 18-year-old Hession supplied her second try assist, a teasing pop pass putting the onrushing McInerney straight through the middle from just outside the opposition 22. She had the pace and poise to finish in crisp fashion, rounding Nikita Prothero in the process.

Following Hession’s well-struck conversion, a textbook turnover from full-back Corey slammed the door shut after Molly Reardon and Alaw Pyrs had pointed the way for Gwalia, who were struggling to create openings.

The Clovers’ ability with ball in hand allowed them to regularly play to width and continue to ask questions of the home defence. Nonetheless, Molly Anderson-Thomas then ignited the Gwalia attack with a defence-slashing break, prompting a strong finish to the half.

The Clovers conceded successive penalties, yet Gwalia – profiting from their direct play – could not force a score with second row Pyrs hauled down just short. A subsquent lineout also failed to work out, with busy number 8 Adams Verling managing to hoover up the breaking ball at the rear.

Despite a scrappy start to the second period, the Clovers dealt with what Gwalia threw at them – replacement Annakate Cournane’s ball-dislodging tackle on Pyrs typified the defensive effort – before striking for their third try in the 53rd minute.

Murphy’s offload out of a tackle sent McInerney breaking back up into the hosts’ 22, and it was the inside centre who followed up with a nicely-angled run-in from 25 metres out. Murphy beat four defenders with her power and pace, before Hession deftly drew the conversion over.

Gwalia lifted their game in response, winning the restart through Caitlin Lewis. A short lineout move worked out well and while a series of forward carries got them close to the try-line, Jenni Scoble’s slight knock-on made it a defensive win for the Clovers.

There was no stopping them just a couple of minutes later, though, as a Bryonie King turnover had the Lightning outfit making metres again through their forwards. The ball made its way out wide where the in-form Greenway stepped inside to smash her way over for her sixth try of the campaign.

The Gwalia pack extended their purple patch, using a couple of penalties to build further momentum. It was all hands to the pump for the Clovers, but Hill burrowed her way over in the 68th minute, grounding the ball after captain King’s quick tap from five metres out.

Out-half Carys Hughes was accurate with her second conversion of the contest, setting up a grandstand finish with five points in it. Lewis led a charge back into the Clovers 22, yet this time the visitors stood firm thanks to Cournane’s excellent rip in the tackle.

An all-new front row of Gráinne Burke, Aoife Fleming, and Ella Burns had the desired impact, winning a late scrum against the head. That kept play well inside the Lightning half, and Orla Dixon kicked the ball dead after the Clovers were able to retain possession from one last set-piece.

TIME LINE: 13 minutes – Clovers try: Aoife Corey – 0-5; conversion: missed by Síofra Hession – 0-5; 20 mins – Clovers try: Alana McInerney – 0-12; conversion: Síofra Hession – 0-12; Half-time – Gwalia Lightning 0 Clovers 12; 53 mins – Clovers try: Niamh Murphy – 0-17; conversion: Síofra Hession – 0-19; 59 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Courtney Greenway – 5-19; conversion: Carys Hughes – 7-19; 68 mins – Gwalia Lightning try: Evie Hill – 12-19; conversion: Carys Hughes – 14-19; Full-time – Gwalia Lightning 14 Clovers 19

GWALIA LIGHTNING: Nikita Prothero; Catherine Richards, Kelsie Webster, Molly Anderson-Thomas, Caitlin Lewis; Carys Hughes, Lily Hawkins; Jenni Scoble, Molly Reardon, Evie Hill, Alaw Pyrs, Chiara Pearce, Lily Terry, Anwen Owen, Bryonie King (capt).

Replacements: Molly Wakely, Chloe Thomas-Bradley, Cerys Cuming, Catrin Stewart, Lottie Buffery-Latham, Katie Bevans, Isla McMullen, Courtney Greenway.

CLOVERS: Aoife Corey (Munster); Emily Foley (Connacht), Alana McInerney (Munster), Niamh Murphy (Leinster), Chisom Ugwueru (Munster); Síofra Hession (Connacht), Emily Lane (Munster); Siobhán McCarthy (Munster), Úillín Eilian (Connacht), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Aoibheann McGrath (Munster), Ruth Campbell (Leinster) (capt), Faith Oviawe (Connacht), Ailish Quinn (Connacht), Jemima Adams Verling (Connacht).

Replacements: Aoife Fleming (Munster), Gráinne Burke (Munster), Ella Burns (Connacht), Rosie Searle (Leinster), Annakate Cournane (Munster), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Leinster), Orla Dixon (Connacht).

Referee: Josh Sealy (WRU)