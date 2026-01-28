Celtic Challenge Announces Inaugural Final At The Hive Stadium In Edinburgh

The Celtic Challenge has today confirmed that the inaugural Celtic Challenge Final will take place on Saturday 28 March 2026, with kick-off at 3:00pm BST at The Hive Stadium in Edinburgh. This landmark fixture marks the first-ever final in the competition’s history, concluding an exciting season of high-calibre women’s cross-border rugby.

Now in its third season, the Celtic Challenge has firmly established itself as a powerhouse of women’s rugby across Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. Its high-intensity fixtures have become a launchpad for international talent, with numerous players from this season earning places in the latest international training squads. This year’s new play-off format, culminating in a standalone final, represents a milestone for the competition, a celebration of both elite performance and the growing strength of Celtic rugby on the global stage.

“We are incredibly pleased to be staging the inaugural Celtic Challenge Final at The Hive,” said Josh Payne, speaking on behalf of the Celtic Challenge.

“This moment reflects the growth, passion, and competitive drive of the teams and players involved. It’s also a testament to the commitment of our three nations to elevate women’s rugby, and we can’t wait to see fans from across the Celtic nations unite in Edinburgh for what promises to be a memorable occasion.”

The final will feature the two semi-final winners from a fiercely competitive season. Supporters can expect a hard-fought contest as the best teams in the league go head-to-head for the honour of becoming Celtic Challenge Champions.

Douglas Struth, Managing Director of Edinburgh Rugby, commenting on their selection as host, said, ‘It is a massive moment for this club and the development of the league. Hive Stadium is consistently recognised as a great venue to watch rugby – independently ranked alongside the best-rated matchdays in the URC – so it is fantastic that we can bring this showpiece final to the Scottish capital.’

‘We would love to see our own Edinburgh Rugby women’s team make a push through the play-offs to play a home final, but whatever happens, it will be a brilliant moment for the sport to host the Final here at Hive Stadium.’

Tickets for the inaugural Celtic Challenge Final are on sale now. Supporters are encouraged to secure their seats early and be part of history at The Hive Stadium.

The historic final will also be broadcast live across multiple platforms, ensuring supporters can follow the action wherever they are in the world. Coverage will be available on BBC, TG4, and the official Celtic Challenge YouTube channel, making the inaugural final as accessible as possible to a global audience and further highlighting the competition’s commitment to growing the women’s game.