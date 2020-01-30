Captain’s Run For Ireland Club XV At Netherdale

Ireland’s Club International Squad are one step closer to the opening leg of their 2020 series after today’s Captain’s Run at Netherdale in Galashiels.

“It was nice to get it done,” said Ireland Club XV Captain Alan Kennedy in the below video. “Quick and easy.”

“It was good to get together today. We had a good bit of a laugh at breakfast and the closer and closer we got to the ground, you could see fellas focusing in and knowing there’s a job to do – putting on the Irish gear, getting together and representing the AIL and the whole country.

There are no fresh injury concerns after yesterday’s squad update.

Today’s Captain’s Run also bring us one step closer to next week’s series decider at Energia Park. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

IRELAND CLUB XV Team & Replacements (v Scotland Club XV, 2020 Club International Series, Netherdale, Galashiels, Saturday, January 21, kick-off 7.30pm):

Player/Club/Caps –

15. Jamie Heuston (Garryowen) 0

14. Colm Hogan (Dublin University) 0

13. Pa Ryan (Shannon) 0

12. Bryan Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 0

11. Jack Ringrose (UCD) 0

10. James Taylor (UCC) 0

09. Aran Hehir (Shannon) 0

01. Conor Maguire (Old Wesley) 0

02. John Sutton (Cork Constitution) 2

03. Andrew Keating (Garryowen) 1

04. Brian Hayes (Cork Constitution) 2

05. Alan Kennedy (Young Munster) 1

06. Michael Melia (Terenure College) 4

07. John Foley (Young Munster) 0

08. Paul Derham (Old Wesley) 0

Replacements:

16. Adam Clarkin (Terenure College) 0

17. Corrie Barrett (Garryowen) 0

18. JP Phelan (Clontarf) 0

19. Peter Claffey (Terenure College) 0

20. Ryan Murphy (UCC) 0

21. Gerry Hurley (Cork Constitution)10

22. Niall Kenneally (Cork Constitution) 4

23. Matthew Byrne (Terenure College) 0

Coaching & Management Team:

Head Coach: Gearoid Prendergast

Assistant Coach: James Blaney

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Rob Cassidy

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Team Doctor: Stuart O’Flanagan

Team Physiotherapist: Ailbe McCormack

Performance Analyst: Niall Kelly

Communications Manager: Ross O’Donoghue

2020 CLUB INTERNATIONAL SERIES FIXTURES:

Scotland Club XV v Ireland Club XV

Friday, January 31, kick-off 7.30pm

Netherdale, Galashiels

Ireland Club XV v Scotland Club XV

Friday, February 7, kick-off 5.45pm

Energia Park, Donnybrook

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.