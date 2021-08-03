Canterbury Give It A Try Enters Second Week

The 2021 Canterbury Give It A Try programme is into it's second week and more and more girls are getting their first experience of rugby and the welcome of their local club. Banbridge RFC are running the programme for the first time and their Director of Women's and Girls Rugby says it's not too late for girls aged 8-14 to come down.

“It’s an excellent way to encourage new kids to come down to the club and give rugby a try,” says Caroline Meenan.

“Starting off, it’s basic fun friendly drills and learning each others names.”

“The session plans are there and shared by the IRFU so we can let parents know what they’re doing and give them that bit of reassurance. It’s a slow steady progress with the programme.”

“It can be quite intimidating for young girls to take up a new sport, so we brought down a few of the older more experienced girls just to give the girls a wee bit more encouragement to join in and take part.”

Click Here To Find Your Local Canterbury Give It A Try club.