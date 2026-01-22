Ulster Senior Men’s Coaches Commit Through To 2028

The extensions come at a hugely positive point in the season, with Ulster currently sitting third in the BKT United Rugby Championship table and emerging as third seeds in the EPCR Challenge Cup, earning home advantage heading into April’s round of 16.

The renewed commitment of the coaching group reflects the momentum building within the team, and a shared belief in the direction the province is heading.

Richie Murphy – Head Coach

Since taking charge, Richie Murphy has overseen a significant uplift in performances, reflected in a strong first half of the current campaign.

Ulster’s progress has been underpinned by a clear on-field identity, increasing squad depth and consistent competitiveness across competitions.

A defining feature of Murphy’s tenure has been his trust in young talent, providing meaningful opportunities for emerging players while maintaining the standards required to challenge in both the URC and European competition.