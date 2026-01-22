Ulster Senior Men’s Coaches Commit Through To 2028
Ulster Rugby has confirmed that their senior Men’s coaches Richie Murphy, Mark Sexton, Willie Faloon, and Jimmy Duffy, have all signed new contracts with the province, committing their futures through to the summer of 2028.
The extensions come at a hugely positive point in the season, with Ulster currently sitting third in the BKT United Rugby Championship table and emerging as third seeds in the EPCR Challenge Cup, earning home advantage heading into April’s round of 16.
The renewed commitment of the coaching group reflects the momentum building within the team, and a shared belief in the direction the province is heading.
Richie Murphy – Head Coach
Since taking charge, Richie Murphy has overseen a significant uplift in performances, reflected in a strong first half of the current campaign.
Ulster’s progress has been underpinned by a clear on-field identity, increasing squad depth and consistent competitiveness across competitions.
A defining feature of Murphy’s tenure has been his trust in young talent, providing meaningful opportunities for emerging players while maintaining the standards required to challenge in both the URC and European competition.
Under his leadership, a number of players have made their first senior starts for Ulster, including Zac Ward, Jack Murphy, Joe Hopes, Bryn Ward, Charlie Irvine, Lorcan McLoughlin, Conor McKee, Ben Carson and Wilhelm de Klerk, reflecting a clear commitment to long-term player development and building squad depth.
Murphy commented: “I’m really proud of the way this group has responded and grown over the course of my time here. There is a real belief and energy around the place, and it’s been great to see young players step up when given their opportunity.
“We’re focused on building a squad with real competition for places, and I think we’re only scratching the surface of what this group can achieve.
“To extend my time here means a great deal to me. We want to keep building, keep improving, and make sure Ulster is competing every week at the highest level.”
Mark Sexton – Backs Coach
Mark Sexton has played a central role in Ulster’s attacking evolution this season, helping to implement a style that allows players to express themselves while remaining effective against top-level opposition.
His work has also been closely aligned with developing younger backs and fostering competition for places across the squad.
“There’s a real sense of alignment across the coaching group and playing squad, and that’s been huge for us, said Sexton.
“The players have been brilliant, and the challenge now is to keep raising the bar. I’m delighted to be staying on and continuing to see this team grow.”
Willie Faloon – Defence Coach
Ulster’s defensive improvements this season have reflected Willie Faloon’s influence, with increased cohesion, work rate and resilience becoming hallmarks of the side.
Faloon has also been instrumental in developing younger forwards and backs defensively, ensuring the squad can sustain performance levels throughout a demanding campaign.
“We’ve made good strides as a group, but there’s still plenty of work to be done,” admtted Faloon. “The competition within the squad has been really healthy, and that’s driving standards every day. I’m excited about what lies ahead and continuing to build.”
Jimmy Duffy – Forwards Coach
Jimmy Duffy’s impact has been evident in Ulster’s forward play, with a strong emphasis on physicality, set-piece consistency and depth across the pack.
His focus on developing younger forwards has added real competition for places, helping the squad cope with the demands of URC and European rugby.
“There’s a great appetite within this squad to improve, and that starts with the work the players put in every day,” stated Duffy.
“We’ve got a strong mix of experience and youth, and it’s been really rewarding to see players step up when given opportunities. I’m delighted to continue this journey and keep pushing standards.”
Ulster Rugby General Manager Rory Best welcomed the extensions, highlighting the importance of alignment and long-term planning as the province continues to compete at the top end of the game.
“We’re very pleased to confirm these extensions and to have continuity within our senior coaching group,” commented the former Ulster and Ireland captain.
“There is a clear vision in place, and the coaches and players are fully aligned in how we want to move this team forward over the coming seasons.
“We know that Ulster operates in a highly competitive environment and, like many clubs, we’re often competing against sides with larger budgets. That challenge is one faced across the game, but what’s crucial is how smartly and collectively we work.
“We believe this group is maximising our resources, developing our own talent, and building a squad capable of competing in both the URC and European competition.”
Ulster Rugby has also announced that Dan Soper’s current contract as development and transition coach remains valid until the summer of 2028.