Farrell Names Ireland Squad For 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations

Farrell’s side open their 2026 Championship against France at Stade de France on Thursday, 5 February (Kick-off 8.10pm Irish time).

Caelan Doris will once again captain Ireland, while Farrell has named two uncapped players in the squad.

Munster second row Edwin Edogbo, who was originally named in Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series squad in the Autumn before being ruled out through injury, and Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak have been called up in recognition of their performances for their Provinces in recent weeks.

Connacht second row Darragh Murray and Ulster back row Bryn Ward will also join the squad in Portugal before linking up with the Ireland XV squad.

Cormac Izuchukwu is not currently available while Robbie Henshaw, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Porter are also injured.

Ryan Baird, Shayne Bolton, Mack Hansen, Jordan Larmour and Paddy McCarthy are ruled out due to injury.

After an opening round clash in Paris, Ireland return home to Aviva Stadium to face Italy on Saturday, 14 February (Kick-off 2.10pm).

Farrell’s side then go head-to-head with England at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham on Saturday, 21 February (Kick-off 2.10pm), before back-to-back home matches in Dublin to conclude the campaign.

Wales visit Aviva Stadium for a Round 4 showdown on Friday, 6 March (Kick-off 8.10pm), before a Super Saturday clash against Scotland on Saturday, 15 March (Kick-off 2.10pm).

The Ireland squad will assemble in Dublin on Sunday before travelling to Quinta do Lago for a warm-weather training camp.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that Mick Kearney will return as Team Manager ahead of the start of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations. Previously Kearney had fulfilled similar positions with Leinster and the Ireland U20s. This will be the Lansdowne man’s third stint as Ireland Team Manager and Gerard Carmody will continue to oversee the operational direction of the team.

Commenting on the squad announcement, Andy Farrell said: “I am delighted to announce the squad for the forthcoming Guinness Men’s Six Nations. I believe that we have a talented and committed group who have the aptitude and drive to bring success to Ireland over the coming weeks. The Six Nations is an incredible tournament which brings out the best in players, and I have no doubt that these fixtures will be keenly contested once more.

“The competition levels across all of the opposing teams has never been higher and we have an exciting challenge first up away to France in Paris to kick things off. It will be a huge test as always, and I have no doubt that there will be a huge travelling support over from Ireland once more to cheer on the team in a wonderful stadium we know well from our experiences at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

“The squad has evolved over the last 18 months, with 12 players making their international debuts over the last year alone, and I know how keen this group is to make its mark for Ireland. Led once more by Caelan (Doris), we know that we have to hit the ground running and we’re looking forward to regrouping on Sunday and meeting the challenges ahead in a positive frame of mind.

“In congratulating each of the players on their selection, I am also pleased to welcome back Mick Kearney as Team Manager. Mick is vastly experienced and has played a key role in mentoring a vast number of players for many years. I have no doubt that he will continue to positively influence the squad in this campaign and beyond.”

Ireland Squad – 2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations:

(Club/Province/Test Caps)

Forwards (20):

Tom Ahern (Shannon/Munster)(2)

Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(54)

Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(65)

Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(4)

Thomas Clarkson (Blackrock College/Leinster)(10)

Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(55)

Caelan Doris (St. Mary’s College/Leinster)(55)(captain)

Edwin Edogbo (UCC/Munster)*

Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(82)

Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(43)

Jeremy Loughman (Garryowen/Munster)(5)

Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(19)

Michael Milne (UCD/Munster)(2)

Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(17)

Cian Prendergast (UCD/Connacht)(8)

James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(76)

Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(35)

Tom Stewart (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(4)

Nick Timoney (Queen’s University/Ulster)(6)

Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(75)

Backs (17):

Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(68)

Robert Baloucoune (Enniskillen/Ulster)(4)

Harry Byrne (Lansdowne/Leinster)(4)

Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)(24)

Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(30)

Nathan Doak (Banbridge/Ulster)*

Tom Farrell (Lansdowne/Munster)(2)

Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(9)

Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(46)

Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(46)

James Lowe (Leinster)(43)

Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/Ulster)(23)

Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College/Leinster)(6)

Jamie Osborne (Naas/Leinster)(10)

Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(13)

Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(69)

Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster)(40)

*Denotes uncapped

2026 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Fixtures: