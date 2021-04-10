Match Page - Scoreboard
Related news
8 hours ago
Report
Tyrrell Tops Off Superb Seven-Try Success For Ireland Women
The Ireland Women made a whirlwind start to the Six Nations with a 45-0 bonus point victory over Wales at…
9 hours ago
In Pics
Ireland Kick Off Women’s Six Nations With 7 Try Win In Wales
Ireland kicked off their Women's Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 7 try, bonus point, victory against Wales in Cardiff…
1 day ago
Preview
Women’s Six Nations Preview: Wales Women v Ireland Women
Exciting young centre Eve Higgins is one of three potential new caps as the Ireland Women make their much-anticipated Six…
