Tyrrell Tops Off Superb Seven-Try Success For Ireland Women
Match Page - Overview - Head to Head

Match Page - Overview - Ireland Senior Form Guide

Match Page - Overview - Last 3 Meetings

8 hours ago
Report

The Ireland Women made a whirlwind start to the Six Nations with a 45-0 bonus point victory over Wales at…
#ShouldertoShoulder 9 hours ago
News

Video Highlights: Wales 0 Ireland 45

Hannah Tyrrell helped to steer Ireland to a record victory over Wales in the Women's Six Nations. Her Player of…
9 hours ago
In Pics

Ireland Kick Off Women’s Six Nations With 7 Try Win In Wales

Ireland kicked off their Women's Six Nations campaign with a comprehensive 7 try, bonus point, victory against Wales in Cardiff…
1 day ago
Preview

Women’s Six Nations Preview: Wales Women v Ireland Women

Exciting young centre Eve Higgins is one of three potential new caps as the Ireland Women make their much-anticipated Six…
#ShouldertoShoulder 9th Apr 2021
News

Griggs: There’s A Noticeable Edge, We’re Excited To Get Going

Following a period of several months with just training camps to sustain his troops, Adam Griggs is delighted to be…
