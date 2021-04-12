Parsons Wins Try Of The Round

Beibhinn Parsons has won the Women’s Six Nations Try of Round 2 after her breath-taking first score in Ireland’s 45-0 victory over Wales on Saturday.

Some slick hands across the Irish team got the ball to Parsons who proceeded to break two Welsh tackles with a scintillating break before sprinting home to score.

The winner of the #WomensSixNations Try Of The Round with 52% of the vote… @ParsonsBeibhinn 👏☘️ pic.twitter.com/BcGaJG1RoC Related News — Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 12, 2021

Parsons went on to score again just minutes later, as Ireland wrapped up the bonus-point within 18 minutes in the Welsh capital, and got their 2021 Championship off to the perfect start – and set up a mouth-watering clash with France in Round 3 this weekend.

The Irish star romped to victory with 52% of the public vote, while teammate Eimear Considine finished second with 20% after the full-back scored an eye-catching effort of her own in the seven-try victory.

Similarly to Parsons, Considine weaved through the Welsh defence with ease, with nobody in a red jersey able to get a hand on her, as she charged her way to the try line for her side’s fourth try of the game.

Women’s Six Nations Try of Round 2 vote result

A – Beibhinn Parsons (IRELAND v Wales): 52%

B – Harriet Millar-Mills (ENGLAND v Italy): 13%

C – Eimear Considine (IRELAND v Wales): 20%

D – Abby Dow (ENGLAND v Italy): 15%